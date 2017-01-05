Reports: Trump to name Tennessee’s Bill Hagerty ambassador to Japan

WJHL Published:
(Photo: WJHL)
(Photo: WJHL)

NASHVILLE (WJHL) — The former Tennessee Commissioner of Economic Development is President-elect Donald Trump’s choice for Ambassador to Japan, multiple reports said Wednesday night.

Nashville businessman Bill Hagerty could be announced as Trump’s pick for the key diplomatic role later this week, according to a report in The Tennessean.

Reuters says Hagerty, who is director of appointments to Trump’s transition team, spent several years in Japan working for a consulting firm.

Hagerty, a former supporter of Jeb Bush’s Presidential campaign, was considered a possible candidate for Tennessee Governor.

