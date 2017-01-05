Knoxville plans week of events for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – For many, next weekend is a three day weekend in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on January 16, but the day means so much more than just another day off from work and school.

The MLK Commemorative Commission will host an entire week of events leading up to the day. The first event, a Gallery of Arts Tribute and Opening Ceremony is Friday, January 6. Local artists will have their work on display in the Atrium and North Wall galleries of the restored Emporium Center at 100 S. Gay Street until January 31. The exhibit will feature works by local African and African-American artists that reflect the themes of unity, community, love, racial reconciliation, social justice and civil rights.

More online: Full schedule of events

On Wednesday, January 11, at noon, there is an interfaith prayer service at Tennessee Valley Unitarian Universalist Church, 2931 Kingston Pike. This is the major opening event of the celebration.

Thursday, January 12, holds a leadership educational symposium at the Knoxville Mariott Hotell Ballroom, 500 Hill Avenue, and a Leadership Awards Luncheon at the same location.

There is a community forum hosted by the Oak Ridge Environmental Peace Alliance at the Beck Cultural Center, 1927 Dandridge Avenue, on Friday, January 13 at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 14, features a youth symposium, teacher in-service training and a YWCA Race Against Racism.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day itself on January 16 includes a parade, memorial tribute service, a Night with the Arts tribute and a performance by the Knoxville Symphony Chamber Orchestra.