Knoxville Area Transit to improve 13 bus routes

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Knoxville Area Transit is improving service on thirteen bus routes next week.

The improvements will include two new Sunday routes, more frequency on Saturdays and later service on neighborhood routes. KAT says the improvements were made due to passenger requests and because of capacity issues during the weekends.

“We are very excited to be starting the new year off right by providing these significant service improvements,” says Dawn Distler, Director of Transit for the City of Knoxville. “The later service on neighborhood routes will give people more opportunities to get home from jobs, as well as allowing people who take transit to enjoy the many offerings of our downtown and still catch transit home. New Sunday services to Knoxville Center and other commercial locations to the northeast will provide great opportunities for both shopping and employment. We couldn’t be more pleased.”

January improvements:

Route 11 – Kingston Pike will add an additional inbound trip to reach downtown at 9:15 a.m. on Sundays.

Route 12 – Western Avenue will continue full service to I-640 Plaza for two additional trips on weekdays and will add 30-minute service on Saturdays.

Route 13 – Beaumont will add two additional round-trips at 6:15 and 7:15 pm on weekdays.

Route 16 – Cedar Bluff will add a 9:15 pm trip on weekdays and Saturdays.

Route 17 – Sutherland will continue 30-minute service for one additional hour; add a 10:15 pm trip on weekdays and add a 10:15 pm trip on Saturdays.

Route 21 – Lincoln Park will add trips at 7:15 and 8:15 pm on weekdays and Saturdays.

Route 22 – Broadway will see 30-minute service on Saturdays.

Route 23 – Millertown will add Sunday service.

Route 30 – Parkridge will add a 6:45 pm trip on weekdays and Saturdays.

Route 33 – Martin Luther King, Jr. Ave will add Sunday service.

Route 34 – Burlington will add a 9:15 pm trip on weekdays and add trips at 7:15, 8:15 and 9:15 pm on Saturdays.

Route 40 – South Knoxville will add a 9:15 pm trip on weekdays and add a 7:15, 8:15 and 9:15 pm trip on Saturdays.

Route 45 – Vestal will add a 9:15 pm trip on weekdays and add a 7:15, 8:15, and 9:15 pm trip on Saturdays.

Passengers can receive more information by calling 865-637-3000 or visit KAT’s website.