Hawkins County man missing for nearly a month

CHURCH HILL (WATE) – The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a missing man.

The family of Jason Anthony Arnold, 40, reported him missing on December 29, but he hasn’t been seen or heard from since December 8. He lives in Church Hill but was last seen in Mt. Carmel.

Arnold is a white male standing 5’6″ tall and weighing 135 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes, some facial hair and numerous body tattoos.

Arnold’s family is concerned about his safety and requests anyone with information to immediately call the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at (423) 272-6514 or Hawkins County Central Dispatch at (423) 272-7121.