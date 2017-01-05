Fort Campbell soldiers returning from Iraq deployment

The Associated Press Published:
fort campbell

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) – Fort Campbell says soldiers from the 101s Airborne Division are expected to return to the post Thursday night.

The soldiers are from the 2nd Brigade Combat Team and have been deployed to Iraq and other areas in Southwest Asia for nine months.

The unit conducted precision surface-to-surface fires; trained, equipped and advised Iraqi security forces; supported intelligence and logistical operations; and provided base security.

A welcome-home ceremony is planned at the Army post located on the Kentucky-Tennessee state line.

