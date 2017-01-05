Evacuations in part of Newport for natural gas leak

NEWPORT (WATE) – Evacuations were underway Thursday night in part of Newport due to a natural gas leak.

The leak was reported around 6 p.m. at Brandywine Steakhouse on Highway 25/70. The highway is closed near that location and an area of around 1,000 feet around the restaurant has been evacuated.

The Cocke County Emergency Management Agency says Tanasee Campground and the Exxon station have been evacuated, and Coops Road is being evacuated. The intersection of W. Highway 25.70 and Carson Springs Road is closed. Interstate exit ramp 432 is blocked so no one can get off. Traffic is being diverted up 25E unless they live before New Cave Church Road.

First responders from a number of agencies are on the scene.

