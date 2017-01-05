Dirty dishes, expired food contribute to low health score at Knoxville restaurant

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A Mexican-style restaurant received the lowest health inspection grade this week.

The inspector found quite a few risk factors. They were critical violations that could cause foodborne illness. A follow-up will be conducted soon.

Taco de Mexico, 818 Beaumont Avenue – Grae: 76

The grade is a 76, one of the lowest scores we’ve seen in months. Below 70 is considered “unsanitary.”

When she checked the dish rack, the inspector found dirty dishes being stacked with clean dishes. The inside of the microwave oven was also dirty.

Some of the food she checked was out of date. The “best use” date had expired.

Date marking is important because it is a means of controlling bacteria growth. Food must be discarded within seven days, which means the day the food is prepared or opened plus six days.

For example, food prepared on January 1 must be discarded on January 7.

The inspector also found unlabeled chemical spray bottles. You’re supposed to know what inside of these bottles, so there are no surprises.

Web Extra: Read this week’s full inspection reports [PDF]

What a great way to start off the news year, a dozen restaurants scored perfect grades this week.

Top scores of the week:

Chaiyo’s Thai & Sushi, 601 James Agee – Grade: 100

The Hill Grill, 1105 Forest Ave – Grade: 100

Tomo Japanese Restaurant, 7315 Kingston Pike – Grade: 100

Tandur, 6502 Kingston Pike – Grade: 100

Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe – 6102 Kingston Pike – Grade: 100

Gosh Ethiopian Restaurant – 3609 Sutherland Avenue – Grade: 100

Mellow Mushroom, 2109 Cumberland Avenue – Grade: 100

Moe’s Southwest Grill, 1800 Cumberland Avenue – Grade: 100

Noodles & Company, 1700 Cumberland Avenue – Grade: 100

Subway, 2104 Cumberland Avenue – Grade: 100

Fire House Subs, 1708 Cumberland Avenue – Grade: 100

Chipotle Mexican Grill, 1701 Cumberland Avenue – Grade: 100

Health inspections are unannounced and they’re conducted every 6 months. Follow up’s are conducted within two weeks.