Airlines issue waivers for flights traveling in the Southeast due to weather

Related Coverage Knox County road crews prepare for winter weather

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – With winter weather coming this weekend to East Tennessee and other parts of the Southeast, Delta, United and American Airlines are helping travelers.

Delta announced that it is issuing waivers for passengers who have flights going to, from or through several airports, including McGhee Tyson. The waivers only impact passengers traveling Friday, Saturday or Sunday.

Due to forecasted winter weather in the Southeastern US, we’ve issued a waiver for January 6-7. More here: https://t.co/0soabC8KV8 — Delta (@Delta) January 4, 2017

The company says tickets must be reissued on or before, and rebooked by January 10.

Passengers can receive a refund for an unused portion of their ticket if their flight was cancelled or had at least a 90 minute delay. Passengers can make a one-time change to their ticket without a fee even if the flight was not canceled.

Affected Cities:

Asheville, NC (AVL)

Atlanta, GA (ATL)

Birmingham, AL (BHM)

Charlotte, NC (CLT)

Chattanooga, TN (CHA)

Columbia, SC (CAE)

Fayetteville, NC (FAY)

Greensboro, NC (GSO)

Greenville Spartanburg, SC (GSP)

Huntsville, AL (HSV)

Jacksonville, NC (OAJ)

Knoxville, TN (TYS)

Nashville, TN (BNA)

New Bern, NC (EWN)

Newport News, VA (PHF)

Norfolk, VA (ORF)

Raleigh-Durham, NC (RDU)

Tri-Cities, TN (TRI)

Wilmington, NC (ILM)

United is offering waivers for travelers who were planning to fly Friday and Saturday. The airline will waive the change fee and any difference in far for flights departing on or before January 10.

Affected Cities:

Asheville, NC (AVL)

Atlanta, GA (ATL)

Birmingham, AL (BHM)

Charlotte, NC (CLT)

Chattanooga, TN (CHA)

Columbia, SC (CAE)

Fayetteville, NC (FAY)

Greensboro, NC (GSO)

Greenville, SC (GSP)

Huntsville, AL (HSV)

Knoxville, TN (TYS)

Nashville, TN (BNA)

Norfolk, VA (ORF)

Raleigh/Durham, NC (RDU)

American is allowing travelers to change their flight for no change fee if flying on Friday and Saturday. Travelers must have bought their ticket by Wednesday, not change their origin or destination, rebook in the same cabin. They will be able to travel between January 4-10.

Affected Cities:

Ashville, North Carolina (AVL)

Atlanta, Georgia (ATL)

Birmingham, Alabama (BHM)

Charlotte, North Carolina (CLT)

Chattanooga, Tennessee (CHA)

Columbia, South Carolina (CAE)

Fayetteville, North Carolina (FAY)

Greensboro, North Carolina (GSO)

Greenville, North Carolina (GSP)

Huntsville, Alabama (HSV)

Richlands, North Carolina (OAJ)

Knoxville, Tennessee (TYS)

Nashville, Tennessee (BNA)

New Bern, North Carolina (EWN)

Newport News, Virginia (PHF)

Norfolk, Virginia (ORF)

Raleigh / Durham, North Carolina (RDU)

Blountville, Tennessee (TRI)

Wilmington, North Carolina (ILM)

Montgomery, Alabama (MGM)

Related: Knox County road crews prepare for winter weather