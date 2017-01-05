Clinton introduces Randy McKamey, announces plans for new facility

CLINTON (WATE) – High School football in East Tennessee will look a bit different next season as we’ll see some similar faces in new homes.

16 days ago, Randy McKamey, who led the Grace Christian Academy program for 10 seasons, accepted the same position at Clinton High School.

McKamey, a Clinton graduate, was officially introduced along with his staff on Thursday at the high school.

“As things begin to come together, we began to realize that this was where we needed to be and try to make a difference in the lives of some of these kids,” said McKamey.

The new man in charge of the Dragons spent around two hours meeting with players, families and alum, including Tennessee All-American Larry Seivers.

“Somebody gave me that number tonight, that Clinton’s had three winning seasons since the Jimmy Gaylor days. Exciting times, my dad used to say when you’re on the bottom there’s nowhere to go but up.”

Clinton also revealed designs for a new two-story athletic facility. The school is hoping to break ground on the project March 1 with plans for it to be ready to start the 2017 season.