Barnett: ‘I have the skills to play anywhere on the field’

You may have seen Derek Barnett’s name in the headlines once or twice this week.

The Vols defensive end, who declared for the NFL Draft on Tuesday, is headed into next week with another award as well.

Barnett was named the Pro Football Focus best pass-rusher in the country.

Barnett finished the year with 13 sacks, 22 hits and an additional 42 quarterback hurries. According to PFF, those 75 total pressures ranked fourth in the country among all defensive ends.

While the Nashville native has proven he can be a threat on the edge, he wants NFL scouts to know he’s available wherever they may need him.

“I can play a lot of different position,” Barnett said in a teleconference on Tuesday. “I can play inside, outside, I can drop and cover. I’m a guy that’s going to work hard and not say a whole lot and do whatever I have to do to help the team win.”

Confidence won’t be an issue for Barnett at the next level.

“I think I have the skills to play really anywhere on the field. That’s just how I feel and I’m confident in my abilities to do so.”

Barnett will get a chance to prove his talents if he chooses to attend the NFL Combine, which begins Feb. 28 in Indianapolis. The NFL Draft begins April 27 in Philadelphia.