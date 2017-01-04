Questions about assistance for Sevier County fire victims

GATLINBURG, Tenn (WATE) – As the city of Gatlinburg continues to rebuild after the wildfires, WATE 6 On Your Side is continuing to answer questions about the process.

“Will those in Wears Valley and Cobbly Nobb that have lost their homes and loved ones receive $1,000 a month?” – McKenzie Davis

Dolly Parton’s “My People Fund” says it will provide a $1,000 check once a month to ANYONE impacted by the wildfires. That applies to those who live in Sevier County, not Gatlinburg alone.

Dolly said, “We want to provide a hand up to those families who have lost everything in the fires. To aid in their recovery effort, the Dollywood Foundation will provide $1,000 a month to all of those families who lost their homes in the fires for six months so that they can get back on their feet.”

For more information on how to apply for assistance from the “My People Fund” or the check distribution schedule visit http://www.dollywoodfoundation.org.

You can also still make donations to the fund,

“Why didn’t FEMA bring in trailers like they did in New Orleans after Katrina?” – McKenzie Davis

FEMA has approved nearly $1.8 Million for individuals and households. More than $1 million was approved directly for housing assistance, and more than $600,000 was approved for other needs.

If you have a question about the wildfires or the rebuilding process in general, call (865) 633-6867 or email rebuildinggatlinburg@wate.com.