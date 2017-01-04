U.S. News and World Report ranks top diets

(WATE) – U.S. News and World Report has released its annual list of the best diets. The diets were chosen by a panel of nutritionists, dietary consultants, physicians and other experts.

Four diets tied for fourth place this year. Among them is the Weight Watchers diet, which focuses on assigning points based on the nutritional value of food.

The Mayo Clinic Diet was another of the four. It is broken into two parts. The first part requires no calorie counting, but dieters have meals made of healthy foods and healthy fats as well as 30 minutes per day of physical activity. The second part starts two weeks later and while the weight loss is slower, a greater variety of foods is allowed. People have to keep track of calories and watch portion size. The idea is to help dieters keep the weight off.

The third diet tied for the number four position is the Therapeutic Lifestyle Changes (TLC) diet, which was designed to cut bad cholesterol. The idea is to eat foods with less saturated fats, meaning less red meat, whole milk or anything deep fried. The diet pushes foods high in fiber to help people manage cholesterol without medication.

The final diet tied for fourth place is the Flexitarian diet, for people who want to be vegetarian but can’t make themselves give up meat. The diet encourages people to try things like tofu to substitute for meat, but leaves room for flexibility if you crave a steak.

Third is the Mediterranean-DASH Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay (MIND), a hybrid of the DASH and Mediterranean diets. It focuses on brain-healthy foods, but you may lose weight if you stick with it.

Second is the Mediterranean diet, which emulates how people around that area of the world traditionally ate, with meals low in red meat, sugar and saturated fat. The diet includes high amounts of “good fats” like olive oil or fish and lots of vegetables.

The highest recommended diet was the DASH diet. It’s been the top rated diet for seven years in a row. It was originally started by the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute as a diet to help reduce blood pressure and is made up of low-sodium and healthful foods.

