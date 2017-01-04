Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland raises money for My People Fund

SEVIERVILLE (WATE) – A popular venue during Christmas, Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland, held a fundraiser for those affected by the Sevier County wildfires. One hundred percent of the proceeds went to Dolly Parton’s My People Fund.

It usually costs $25 to see the light show. However, on Tuesday night, visitors were just asked to make a voluntary donation.

“Even though it is after the holidays, we still want to show them that we care and that we are still thinking about them,” said Chris Elliot with Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland.

It was a gesture and thought many drivers appreciated. Many thought it was a wonderful way to do get to do a little part in helping Gatlinburg families.

“I just think its wonderful the way Sevier county has come together and supported each other,” said Lynn Poarch, a fundraiser participant.

Even though visitors were asked to make a voluntary donation, Elliot said some families paid more than it usually costs to see the light show. He said typically 200 to 400 visitors come through each day. For many families, coming to Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland is a tradition.

“We feel a connection to the community that way so just want to do all we can to give back and show people we do care,” said Elliott.

“It makes you feel great, especially during the holidays. It’s the season of light, love and the season of giving,” said Caleb Harris, another fundraiser participant.