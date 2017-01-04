Sevier County Library accepts donations to purchase books for wildfire survivors

SEVIERVILLE (WATE) – For years books have been an escape, transporting children to a magical land of princesses and pirates.

“Reading is sort of a saving grace for a lot of reasons,” said Sevier County Library Director Rhonda Tippitt. “Books can give them an escape during a really rough time.”

For children who lost their homes in the wildfires, books were among their belongings lost.

“A kindergarten girl at Pi Beta Phi told her teacher, of all the things she lost, what she would really like most is to have her books back,” said Tippitt.

In an effort to help replace some of these children’s books, the Sevier County Library system is asking for donations of money and or new children’s books.

“As a librarian and as parents, if you read books to your children, you know what books mean to kids, said Tippitt. “The stories are timeless and we just want to and we just want the opportunity to reclaim something of what they enjoy doing.”

Books will be collected from now until February 11 at the Sevier County Libraries and will be distributed to children in February.

New books can be dropped at any of the three libraries in the system including King Family at 408 High Street, Sevierville; Kodak Branch at 319 West Dumplin Valley Road, Kodak; or the Seymour Branch at 137 West Macon Lane, Seymour. Tax deductible donations can be mailed to King Family Library, Attn: Wildfire Kid’s Book Project, 408 High Street, Sevierville, TN 37862.