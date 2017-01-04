Sevier County business helps replace fire department equipment after wildfires

Related Coverage Sevier County fire department loses equipment during wildfires

PITTMAN CENTER (WATE) – On the night of the Sevier County Wildfires, Pittman Center Volunteer Fire Chief Rosemary Nichols watched as flames engulfed parts of the Smoky Mountains.

She along with her fellow firefighters fought back the fires as they ravaged through Cobbly Knob. During the fires, the department’s communication system went down when the fire destroyed a piece or equipment called a repeater.

“Without it we have no way of communicating with any other member of the fire department,” said Chief Nichols. “If they’re on call, if they’re inside a house and they can’t get out, they could be trapped, injured or something. We wouldn’t know it without any of this equipment.”

Thanks to a local business, the Pittman Center Volunteer Fire Department does not have to go without.

“We got together with the people we do business with and we put a package together to replace the equipment that they lost in the fire,” said Land Air Communications owner Michael Jenkins.

Land Air Communications donated $9,000 to help buy a new repeater.

“It’s a good feeling knowing that there’s people out there who want to help us so much, said Chief Nichols. “It’s just huge for the department.”

The department is still in need of other equipment to replace what was damaged during the fire. To donate you can go to the GoFundMe page set up for the department.