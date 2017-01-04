Sears Holdings closing more stores including Morristown Kmart

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – Sears, the one-time standard bearer for U.S. retail, has posted quarterly losses for more than a year now, and sales continue to slide as the company shutters poorly performing stores.

Wednesday, Sears Holdings announced they are closing 26 Sears and 78 Kmart stores in spring 2017. They said most stores will close at the end of March.

The closures include the Morristown Kmart, located at 305 W. Economy Road. Kmart Holdings said liquidation sales will start as early as January 6 at all closing stores.

“The decision to close stores is a difficult but necessary step as we take actions to strengthen the Company’s operations and fund its transformation. Many of these stores have struggled with their financial performance for years and we have kept them open to maintain local jobs and in the hopes that they would turn around. But in order to meet our objective of returning to profitability, we have to make tough decisions and will continue to do so, which will give our better performing stores a chance at success. Eligible associates impacted by these store closures will receive severance and will have the opportunity to apply for open positions at area Kmart or Sears stores.”

Sears Holdings closed stores in Oak Ridge, North Knoxville, Maryville, Athens, Sweetwater, Cleveland, Clarksville and Memphis in 2016.

The company’s cash situation, which has led in the past to clashes with suppliers, is an ongoing concern. Sears announced on January 4 they were borrowing $500 million from CEO Eddie Lampert’s hedge fund as the company struggles to stay afloat.

Despite the cash grab and effort to close underperforming stores, Moody’s estimates that Sears will need to raise about $1.5 billion to survive the year. Fitch, on the other hand, predicted in September that Sears will likely file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy within one to two years. At issue are some $2.8 billion in high-yield bonds and institutional term loans that will come due in the next few years.

Customers with layaway contracts

Customers with layaway contracts at the store have a couple of options, according to Howard Riefs, Director of Corporate Communications with Sears Holdings. Riefs said they can:

Pay off their contract early Transfer their layaway contract to a neighboring store or online

Riefs said transferring contracts, requires canceling a contract and re-creating it. He said the process can be initiated by customers and done by an associate in-store.

Announced 12/27/2016

*Sears Auto Center will be closed at this location.