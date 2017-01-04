Police: Unruly passenger removed from flight at Nashville airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman who appeared to be intoxicated was removed from an American Airlines flight in Nashville on Tuesday afternoon.

According to an arrest affidavit, Metro police were called to Nashville International Airport after 28-year-old Carli Tweedy was removed from a flight.

Tweedy was allegedly screaming and cursing and had kicked a flight attendant.

The first officer on scene reported that two people were holding Tweedy against a wall in the jet bridge in order to restrain her.

Later, as she was being place in a patrol car, she reportedly kicked two officers in the chest and spat at one of them in the face.

She was charged with aggravated assault of an officer, assault of an officer, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.

Tweedy’s was booked into the Metro jail and her bond was set at $18,500.

