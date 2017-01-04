Mayor Rogero hires new Community Outreach Manager

FILE PHOTO: Mayor Madeline Rogero presents the state of the city in this April 29, 2015 photo.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Mayor Madeline Rogero announced Tuesday that she has chosen Knoxville Native, Kevin Perry, to fill the Community Outreach position in the city’s Community Relations department.

Perry graduated from Austin-East High School and earned a Master of Arts degree in Biblical Studies and Theology from Minnesota Graduate School of Theology. In 2001, he and his wife Natalia founded Word of Life Ministries, and he has served as a chaplain for the Knoxville Police Department since 2010.

“Kevin comes to the job with strong connections in the community and a deep passion for this work,” Mayor Rogero said. “His experiences mentoring and ministering to young men and families will benefit our city.”

Perry has served in the United States Air Force and on advisory boards of the Boys and Girls Club, Knox County Health Department, and the FBI’s Tennessee State Advisory Committee for Civil Rights.

Perry says he’s eager to “develop strategies to bridge the lost relationship of men of color in the community.”

“I’ve personally experienced the day-to-day challenges living in the inner city – in Walter P. Taylor Homes – as a youth,” he says. “This position gives me the opportunity to create the change I always wished to see.”

Under the supervision of Community Relations Senior Director Dr. Avice Reid, Perry will co-manage the Mayor’s Save Our Sons initiative and implement the three-year Tennessee Community Crime Reduction Program grant with Tatia Harris.

Perry’s first day in the new position was January 3, 2017.

