Kroger makes big donation to Gatlinburg relief efforts

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Kroger made a big donation to the Red Cross of East Tennessee to help the victims of the Gatlinburg fires.

They presented a check for $230,232.59 Wednesday. All of it was raised by Kroger and Kroger customers.

“We have three stores in the Sevier County area. Had associates in two of those that were directly affected by the fires. We went into action immediately and started donating product the night that the fires occurred,” said Jason Cardwell with Kroger.

The Red Cross said the money will be used to help with recovery efforts in Sevier County which could last several more months.

“It has been overwhelming, but I think it’s because it’s been personal for so many of us. This has not just been our neighbors. This is what’s been happening in our back yard where we work and play and visit and shop,” said Lori Marsh with the Red Cross.

Their work is just beginning as they moving past the initial sheltering and immediate needs.

“Looking at the individual family needs, getting more permanent housing and making sure people have what they need to move forward,” Marsh said.

While it is nearly impossible to say what each dollar will pay for, they say the money will help people in Sevier County take big steps to getting back to normal.

“It’s very different with each family member. Some are ready to recover. Some have more needs than others. We will be there until the last person is served,” Marsh said.

Kroger representatives say they were able to raise the money in just two weeks.

“It’s an unbelievable feeling really to know that you were part of such a huge effort,” Cardwell said.