KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A person died after being hit by a car in Knoxville overnight.

The Knoxville Police Department says a person on a bicycle was hit by a car after midnight on Papermill Drive near Kingston Pike. The victim died at the scene.

The victim and the driver have not be identified.

A reconstruction team is investigating the incident.

