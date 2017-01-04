Knox County to offer free diabetes management workshops

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Knox County residents with diabetes can receive help from the Knox County Health Department in January. According to the agency, 10.5 percent of adult residents have the disease.

The agency will be offering free diabetes management workshops on January 12, 19 and 26 at 1 p.m. each day. The series will be inside the agency’s auditorium on 140 Dameron Avenue.

The health department says diabetes is the eighth leading cause of death in Knox County. It is estimated that one of three adults in the U.S. may have diabetes by 2050, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Being diagnosed with diabetes is a life-changing event,” said Shanthi Appelo, KCHD nutritionist and registered dietitian. “However, successfully managing the disease is possible with the right tools, which include recognizing what leads to changes in your blood sugar levels and learning how to manage these levels.”

The workshops will go over how diet, exercise and medication can help manage the disease. The agency encourages those with Type 2 or pre-diabetes, and their family members to attend. Attendees should register for the workshops by calling 865-215-5170.