Knox County road crews prepare for winter weather

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Crews in Knox County hit the roads late Wednesday night to keep drivers safe when snow comes. They are spreading brine on the roads in hopes of keeping them from icing over.

Crews started working at 7 p.m. and ended their shifts at midnight. During that time, they continued to dump salt into water to make brine. They made 30,000 gallons of brine for Wednesday night. Each truck is able to take 1,000 gallons at a time. Once the truck’s tank is filled up, the driver heads off to his or her assigned district. Every district was covered on Wednesday night.

Jeremy Raley has been doing this for six years. He and another driver were assigned District 1 on Wednesday night. On that night, he sprayed brine over more than 100 miles of road.

“Brine puts a barrier down. The snow doesn’t stick to the roads,” said Raley.

He said it is important that it doesn’t stick to the roads because if it did, it would make the roads icy.

“Nothing goes on ice and that’s what compacted snow turns into,” said Raley.

It did not take long before Raley ran out of brine in his tank. When that happens, he has to drive back to Knoxville to fill up. He said he does this at least five times during his shift. That means he sprayed 5,000 gallons of brine on Wednesday.

“We just try to be a help to the community and no matter what we do, we always try to do our best,” said Raley.

Raley and his co-workers come back to work at 7 a.m. on Thursday. Before the snow falls, they will cover the roads with only salt. He said the reason they do this is so the salt melts the snow when is lands.