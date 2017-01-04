Heritage High School boys’ basketball coach resigns amid investigation

Related Coverage Heritage High School boys’ basketball coach suspended

MARYVILLE (WATE) – The boys’ basketball coach at Heritage High School has announced his resignation amid an internal investigation by the school system.

Bill Duncan’s resignation took effect on Wednesday. Blount County Schools spokesperson Marla Holbert says Duncan was originally placed on administrative leave with pay last month.

The nature of the investigation has not yet been disclosed. WATE 6 On Your Side has requested an inspection of Duncan’s personnel file.

Duncan had been the Heritage High School basketball coach since 2012. He previously coached at Greeneville, Seymour, Scott and Portland.