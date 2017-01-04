East Tennessee school systems watching weather before deciding to close

Related Coverage How do East Tennessee school systems make the call to cancel class due to weather?

CLINTON (WATE) – Many communities in East Tennessee are wondering if it is going to snow and how much, but the biggest question many parents have is if school going to close on Friday.

School system officials say it’s too early to tell, but shared some insight on how they make the call.

“You kindly always wonder if it’s really going to happen or not,” said Chris Bullock of Fratersville.

That wondering is shifting from outside to inside for many school systems soon having to decide if classrooms will have students on Friday.

“We want to be in school, but if we think, ‘Hey there’s a chance that it’s going to snow,’ then we’ll take it,” said Dr. Tim Parrott, the director of schools for Anderson County.

When it comes to deciding whether to take a snow day, Dr. Parrott says it’s all about safety and starts with timing.

“You do not want to have to send a student home to an empty house,” he said.

School leaders, along with the county highway department and sheriff’s office, watch weather forecasts and constantly check problematic roads.

“If a truck can’t get through there, then there’s no way a bus can get through there,” added Dr. Parrott.

“We’re in a rough part of the country. Steep hills, curvy roads, it can be bad,” said Bullock.

Leaders get out and drive the roads to see how treacherous it is. There are nine snow days built into the school system’s calendar. The average school day is 6.5 hours long, but they go an extra 30 minutes every day to add those nine days.

School leaders hope to give students, parents, and staff a final decision close to 11:00 the night before.

“You don’t want to be that last person to call off school, but sometimes you have to be the first person to call off school,” added Dr. Parrott.

While this Friday is still up in the air, parents are hoping for answers soon.

“If the weather forecast is pretty stable, then I think the should call off, keep the kids safe,” said Bullock.

Not every school system is facing this decision because some are still on winter break. Knox County Schools reopens to students January 9, Anderson County returns January 5, and Blount County’s first day back was Wednesday.

Hamblen County Schools started back on Tuesday, January 3, as did Loudon County. Maryville city and Sevier County Schools wait until January 9 for their first day back.