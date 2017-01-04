9Lives, EverPet, Special Kitty cat food recalled

WASHINGTON (WTEN) – J.M. Smucker Company announced it is voluntarily recalling certain cat foods.
According to the FDA, certain lots of 9Lives, EverPet, and Special Kitty canned cat food had low levels of Thiamine (vitamin B1) and are being recalled as an abundance of caution.
No illnesses have been reported.
Cats fed with diets low in thiamine for several weeks may be at risk of developing a deficiency. The FDA says thiamine is essential for cats and symptoms of deficiency may include gastrointestinal or neurological symptoms.
Early signs of thiamine deficiency may include decreased appetite, salivation, vomiting, and weight loss. In advanced cases, neurological signs can develop, which include ventroflexion (bending towards the floor) of the neck, wobbly walking, circling, falling, and seizures.
|Brand
|Product Description
|UPC Code Consumer Unit
|Lot Numbers
|Units per Case
|Selling Unit Size
|UPC Code on Case
|9Lives
|Meaty Pate Chicken and Tuna
|7910052238
|6354803
|12
|13 oz
|7910052228
|9Lives
|Meaty Pate Seafood Platter
|7910000402
|6356803
|24
|5.5 oz
|7910000402
|9Lives
|Meaty Pate Seafood Platter
|7910000367
|6355803
|6
|4pk
5.5 oz each
|7910003670
|9Lives
|Meaty Pate Super Supper
|7910000327
|6358803
|24
|5.5 oz
|7910000327
|9Lives
|Meaty Pate Super Supper
|7910000286
|6358803
|6
|4pk
5.5 oz each
|7910002860
|9Lives
|Meaty Pate Super Supper
|7910052239
|6355803
|12
|13 oz
|7910052229
|9Lives
|Meaty Pate Super Supper
|7910052239
|6364803
|12
|13 oz
|7910052229
|9Lives
|Meaty Pate with Chicken and Seafood
|7910000364 (793641)
|6356803
|6
|4pk
5.5 oz each
|7910003640
|9Lives
|Meaty Pate with Chicken and Tuna
|7910000324
|6356803
|24
|5.5 oz
|7910000324
|9Lives
|Meaty Pate with Chicken Dinner
|7910000410
|6356803
|24
|5.5 oz
|7910000410
|9Lives
|Meaty Pate with Liver and Chicken
|7910000312 (793121)
|6355803
|6
|4pk
5.5 oz each
|7910000312
|9Lives
|Meaty Pate with Ocean Whitefish
|7910000420
|6358803
|24
|5.5 oz
|7910000420
|9Lives
|Seafood Poultry Variety Pack
|7910053377
|6307803
|24
|5.5 oz
|7910053377
|9Lives
|Meaty Pate with Chicken & Tuna
|7910000366
|6357803
|6
|4pk
5.5 oz each
|7910003660
|EverPet
|Mixed Grill Dinner
|7910053114
|6356803
|12
|13 oz
|7910053114
|Special Kitty
|Beef and Liver Dinner
|8113112120
|6355803
|12
|13 oz
|8113112120
|Special Kitty
|Classic Tuna Dinner
|8113112157
|6358803
|12
|13 oz
|8113112157
|Special Kitty
|Mixed Grill Dinner with printed wrap
|8113109609
|6355803
|1
|12 pk
13 oz each
|8113109609
|Special Kitty
|Mixed Grill Dinner without printed wrap
|8113112119
|6356803
|12
|13 oz
|8113112119
|Special Kitty
|Super Supper
|8113179041
|6355803
|12
|13 oz
|7910079041
The affected products were distributed to a limited number of retailers from December 20, 2016 – January 3, 2017.