2 stores leaving Knoxville Center Mall, owners optimistic about future

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The owners of Knoxville Center Mall says two major stores have announced they are leaving the mall, but a number of others are staying.

Patrick King with Knoxville Partners LLC says the wheels were in motion for American Eagle and Champs Sports to leave the mall before his group took over, but they are hoping they can convince them to stay.

He says other major stores like Victoria’s Secret, Bath and Body Works and Lenscrafters aren’t going anywhere.

The group has contacted over 1,500 retailers and is already working to make the mall mixed-use by creating office space on the second floor. Some tenants on that floor are being moved for that reason.

King says some short term problems like broken elevators are already fixed or in the process of being fixed.

