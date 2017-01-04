2 Knoxville shootings now investigated as homicides

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:
kelly2

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Two recent shootings in Knoxville are now being investigated as homicides.

Police arrested a suspect Wednesday morning in a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon near 2451 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue. The victim was taken to UT Medical Center. Neither the suspect nor the victims’ names have been released, but it appears the incident happened during a robbery.

Officers are still looking for a suspect in a shooting on New Year’s Day on the 1700 block of Jourolman Avenue. Police say this incident happened during a dispute over illicit drugs.

Police are still working to contact the next-of-kin of the victims of these shootings. The investigation is ongoing.

Previous stories:

 

