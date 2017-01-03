Woman dead after Middle Tennessee house fire

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Firefighters are trying to determine the cause of a fire that killed a woman in Wilson County Tuesday morning.

The fire started just before 4 a.m. at a small home on West Forrest Avenue.

Fire crews got to the home quickly, in about 4 minutes, but the home was 70 percent consumed by fire when they arrived.

The victim, a woman in her 50s, died at the scene. At least one more person was taken to the hospital.

Firefighters said they tried desperately to save the victim.

“These guys put everything on the line here tonight to try and save that life and unfortunately they weren’t able to,” a firefighter with the Lebanon Fire Department said. “When these things happen it’s heart-wrenching for the family that is involved and it’s heart-wrenching for the firefighters involved.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation but foul play is not suspected.