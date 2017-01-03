Vols offensive coordinator, quarterback coach DeBord to leave team

Related Coverage Peyton Manning considers coaching Vols after retiring from NFL

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The University of Tennessee announced Tuesday that offensive coordinator and quarterback coach Mike DeBord is leaving the Vols, according to a tweet by ESPN.

DeBord came to UT in February of 2015. According to the university, he helped lead the Vols to its second-best rushing season in 2015 with 2,908 rushing yards. He will become the new offensive coach at Indiana.

Tennessee OC Mike DeBord has left Vols to become new OC at Indiana, source told @ESPN. 1st reported by Rivals — Brett McMurphy (@McMurphyESPN) January 3, 2017

He has coached football for more than 30 years, including time with the University of Michigan, Seattle Seahawks and the Chicago Bears. He worked with Tom Brady and Brian Griese during his time at Michigan.

DeBord was inducted into the Indiana Football Hall of Fame in 1995.

