Video shows Utah toddler saving twin after dresser falls

OREM, Utah (WATE) – Parents in Utah are warning other parents to secure their furniture after a close call. Kayli Shoff said her twin boys tried to climb onto the drawers of a dresser in their bedroom, tipping it over.

“Because I usually hear everything. We didn’t hear a cry. We didn’t hear a big thud, so we just–we woke up, looked at the camera, we’re like ‘What’s going on? Are they still sleeping?’ Then we saw that it was all the way down they were just still playing. So we didn’t know if it had landed on them,” Kayli Shoff told CNN.

However, after looking at the video in the boy’s bedroom, Kayli Shoff said she was amazed. The video showed her son, Bowdy, trying for almost two minutes to free his brother from under the furniture. Her husband, Ricki Shoff posted the video online.

“I’ve been a little hesitant to post this, but I feel it’s not only to bring awareness, but it is also incredible,” said Ricky Shoff. “We are so grateful for the bond that these twin brothers share. We know Bowdy was not alone in moving the dresser off of Brock. And feel blessed that he is ok. Please make sure all your dressers are bolted and secured to the wall.”

CNN contributed to this report.

