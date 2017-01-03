Townsend celebrates winter with Smoky Mountain Snowdown

TOWNSEND (WATE) – The city of Townsend is celebrating the winter season with many events showcasing East Tennessee culture.

The Smoky Mountain Snowdown: A Winter Festival will be from January 26-29. Many events will be at the Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center, Cades Cove Cellars, Wood-N-Strings Dulcimer Shop, Townsend Visitor Center, Tremont Lodge and Resort, Townsend Artisan Guild, Little River Outfitters, Apple Valley Cafe, and the Dancing Bear Lodge and Appalachian Bistro.

Events will feature Appalachian music, dulcimer classes, a chili cook-off, bourbon tastings, chocolate making and more.

For a schedule and ticket information, visit TownsendSnowdown.com.