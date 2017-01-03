Tennessee Vols WR Josh Malone leaving early for NFL draft

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Tennessee wide receiver Josh Malone announced on Instagram Tuesday that he is leaving early for the NFL draft.

Malone hinted Friday after winning the Music City Bowl that he was considering leaving early but said he still needed to talk over options with his mother to decide what is best for him. He ultimately decided to move on.

“First, I want to thank the fans for the continuous support throughout all my years at UT. I also want to thank my teammates for continuing to always get better and producing a competitive environment every day,” said Malone in a statement. “Next, I want to thank all of the UT coaches, especially Coach Z. He has helped me mature as a young man and develop my game to where it is now.”

The junior finished the year as one of the SEC’s leading receiver. He recorded his 10th receiving touchdown for the season at Vanderbilt, marking the most by a Vol wide receiver since 2006.

The news comes on the same day it was announced offensive coordinator and quarterback coach Mike DeBord is leaving the team.

