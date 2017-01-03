Senator introduces resolution to repeal Obamacare

WASHINGTON D.C. (WATE) – Senator Mike Enzi, Chairman of the Senate Budget Committee introduced a resolution Tuesday to repeal Affordable Care Act.

The resolution includes reconciliation instructions so that the repeal legislation can move through a fast-track process and pass with only a simple majority in the Senate and House. It also includes a plan to phase out the provisions over several years, giving lawmakers time to craft their replacement plan.

“Americans face skyrocketing premiums and soaring deductibles,” said Chairman Enzi. “Insurers are withdrawing from markets across the country, leaving many families with fewer choices and less access to care than they had before – the opposite of what the law promised. Today, we take the first steps to repair the nation’s broken health care system, removing Washington from the equation and putting control back where it belongs: with patients, their families and their doctors.”

For years, Republicans have promised a repeal and replacement of Obamacare. Now, with control of Capitol Hill and the White House for the first time since 2006, they must navigate the dismantling of Obama’s signature health care law without disrupting coverage for millions of Americans.

While Trump and some Republican leaders agree on keeping several basic elements of Obamacare – such as pre-existing coverage and allowing children to stay on their parents’ health care until they turn 26 – the party has not coalesced around a single GOP blueprint to replace the law. For their part, Democrats are vowing to fight any major changes and will discuss defending the law with Obama on Capitol Hill Wednesday.