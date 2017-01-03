NASA releases images of Saturn’s moon

WATE 6 On Your Side Published:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – NASA released some amazing images showing the return of methane clouds to Titan, Saturn’s largest moon, Tuesday.

NASA image of Titan
NASA image of Titan

The clouds had vanished from the northern reaches of Titan of for several years.

According to NASA, the video was captured in October 2016. The time lapse video was created by combining photos that were taken every 20 minutes over the span of 11 hours.

It was created to help scientists observe the dynamics of cloud formation. The mission involving the study of Titan will continue in 2017.

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s