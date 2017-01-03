Knoxville Police Department responds to reported shooting

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Knox County Dispatch confirms Knoxville Police Department is responding to a report of a shooting.

The shooting was reported Tuesday afternoon at 2711 Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, less than two blocks from Austin-East High School. No other information is available at this time.

