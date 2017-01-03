Knoxville Catholic High School closed for main water line leak

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Knoxville Catholic High School is closed Wednesday while crews repair a leak in the main water line.

Dickie Sompayrac, Knoxville Catholic High School principal, said the leak at All Saints Parish caused the B Building to be without water Wednesday. While school will be closed, Sompayrac said the home basketball game against Alcoa High School, scheduled for Thursday night will be played as scheduled.

