Knoxville burglary suspect caught in act, linked to string of other crimes

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Knoxville Police Department said the list of victims and charges continue to grow for a burglary suspect that was arrested the day after Christmas.

Randall Malenich, 61, was charged with 10 felony burglary and two felony theft charges. Officers said the day officers responded to an alarm call at a business in the 1500 block of Cherry Street on December 26. When they arrived at the business, officers said they found the front door of the business shattered.

When they started clearing the building, officer said they located Malenich hiding behind a stack of tires. After he was taken into custody, officers determined he had been released on parole from prison on November 17.

Malenich was also identified as a possible suspect in other burglaries at businesses. Businesses victimized included:

Animal Medical on Magnolia Avenue

Turner Orthodontics on Capital Drive

Jamon’s BBQ on Magnolia Avenue

Carr’s Rug Cleaning on Sutherland Avenue

Gentry’s Trailways on Mitchell Street

Meyer’s Logistics on Hoitt Avenue

Free Service Tire on Cherry Street

Kustom Stitch on Magnolia Avenue