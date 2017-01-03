Kentucky man arrested after short pursuit on New Year’s Eve

WILLIAMSBURG (WATE) – A man in Whitley County is facing charges after a complaint on New Year’s Eve.

Johnny Johnson Jr., 38 was charged with third-offense DUI, fleeing or evading police, fourth-degree assault, driving without insurance, license or registration, wanton endangerment, two counts of illegal possession of a legend drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. The Whitley County Sheriff’s Office said he also had two warrants for his arrest due to non-payment of fines in previous cases.

At 6:30 p.m. on December 31, 911 received a complaint from a residence on Hamblen County Road. The caller said a man was outside the home, refusing to leave and allegedly had a firearm.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they said Johnson was in a pickup truck but refused to exit the vehicle. The sheriff’s office said he drove toward a deputy and then started driving in reverse.

After a short pursuit, the deputy was able to block Johnson’s truck but said Johnson continued to not follow commands. With the help of two other deputies, Johnson was removed from the vehicle and arrested. Inside the truck, deputies said they found pills and needles, but not firearm.