GREENBACK (WATE) – The Greenback Volunteer Fire Department responded to a house fire.

The fire was reported Tuesday night at 727 Brickmill Road in Maryville. Greenback Fire Chief Ronnie Lett said the basement of the house was fully involved.

Chief Lett said no one was home at the time of the fire, but residents arrived home shortly after firefighters got to the scene. There were no injuries, according to Lett.

No other information is available at this time.