East Tennessee road crews ready for snow

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Many in East Tennessee are keeping an eye on the forecast for the end of the week, preparing for the threat of snow. The big question, are we ready?

Road crews in East Tennessee said so far this winter they’ve hardly touched their salt supplies because the weather has been so mild but once the call goes out, they’re ready to go. Things could change in a matter of a few days, so crews are on standby at the Knox County Highway Department.

“If we get the opportunity to pre-treat with our brining solution, then we’ll do that first,” said Brian Hubbs with the Highway Department. “Our crews are always on standby and they know the drill, they’ll be ready to go at a moment’s notice.”

Hubbs said they’ve been ready for snow since September with 4,500 tons of salt and 30,000 gallons of brine ready to spatter our streets. The city of Knoxville said crews are on standby and if the rain holds off they may go out and pre-treat roads with their brine mixture.

Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) crews are also readying to clear state highways. “It’s actually something we do all year long,” said Mark Nagi with TDOT.

Nagi says so far this year TDOT crews have used very little salt to treat roads in the Tri-Cities. They’ll be watching weather patterns the next few days.

“If we believe that we’re going to get some of that winter weather, our crews will be out there pre-treating if possible and if necessary. Certainly, when that snow comes, they’ll be out there plowing and salting,” said Nagi.

Many highway departments asking for patience and wanting East Tennesseans to stay off the roads when winter weather hits.