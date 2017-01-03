Children’s Hospital NICU room to be named after Knoxville teen

Related Coverage Scholarship created to honor Central High School cheerleader

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The East Tennessee Children’s Hospital announced a room in the new neonatal intensive care unit will honor a Knoxville teen.

Emma Walker, 16, was found dead in her home with a gunshot wound. Walker was a cheerleader at the high school and hoped to become a neonatal nurse.

The hospital hopes to honor Emma by naming one of the 44 private rooms after her. An online fundraising campaign by the hospital was created to help with the room.

To Donate: Emma Walker NICU Room

William Riley Gaul, 18, was charged with first degree murder, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. He was a freshman at Maryville College and a football player. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said at a press conference that Gaul fired into her home while she slept, knowing where she was in the house, and then jumped the fence and fired again.

Related: