2 pit bulls surrendered after mauling pet pig in Knox County

Related Coverage Knox County family heartbroken after deputy shoots, kills pit bull

STRAWBERRY PLAINS (WATE) – A Knox County resident surrendered her two pit bulls after a pig was mauled.

Tina Bailey says the dogs mauled and injured her pet pig Monday. The pig is receiving treatment at the University of Tennessee Animal Hospital for lacerations. The dogs were taken to Young Williams Animal Shelter and impound paperwork was signed.

Investigators say the owner was not able to show paperwork concerning rabies vaccinations.

This was not the first time the Knox County Sheriff’s Office have came to Tina and Kenny Bailey’s home on Thorngrove Pike. In November, deputies shot and killed an unrestrained pit bull after it charged law enforcement. In October, a man claimed a pit bull on the property bit him.

Related: Knox County family heartbroken after deputy shoots, kills pit bull