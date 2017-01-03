10 years since Christian-Newsom murders in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The first week of the new year is a time for so many people to look to the future. However, for some families, the week is a time to look back at one of the most heinous crimes in Knoxville’s history.

Ten years ago this week, Channon Christian and Chris Newsom were murdered after being kidnapped, raped and tortured. The two were both in the early 20s at the time.

The case has lived on through endless court appearances, trials and re-trials of the suspects involved. The families tell WATE 6 On Your Side that they don’t want people to forget their children, but for the story to continue to be told.

Four people were eventually found guilty of committing or facilitating the couple’s rape, torture and murder. The judge in those trials later admitted an addiction to prescription painkillers, resulting in retrials for two of the suspects. Their guilty convictions were upheld. The families are still fighting for justice, saying one, if not two of the suspects, should be facing more serious charges.

This week, WATE 6 On Your Side anchor Kristin Farley digs through archives to bring you the details about the case you may have forgotten and checks back in with the victims’ families, as well as those close to the case, to see how they are coping decades later.

Tuesday

5:30 p.m. – From the first reporter on the scene, the search for Shannon Christian after the discovery of Chris Newsom’s body, retracing all the way up to the discovery on Chipman Street that broke two family’s hearts, we’ll take you through a timeline of what happened.

6:30 – After the discovery, we examine the investigation and the manhunt across state lines, all the way up to the arrests and the interrogations.

Wednesday

5:30 p.m. – We’ll walk you through the first round of trials in this case, an ordeal for the families that stretched into hundreds of times in court through painful and excruciating details. We’ll also show the effort to bring justice to the players involved.

6:15 p.m. – The case takes a turn as the judge handling the four cases finds himself on trial. His addiction means some of the verdicts are called into question and the families would have to go through retrials.

Thursday

4-6:30 p.m. – We’re talking to the Newsom and Christian families. You’ll also hear from the WATE 6 On Your Side anchors and reporters who were in the courtroom day-after-day.