1 injured in North Knox County carjacking

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they say multiple suspects beat a man with a baseball bat and stole his car.

The victim said he was approached in the 8700 block of Majors Road, just after 7:00 a.m. Tuesday. He said after the suspects beat him, they took his 2014 Mustang.

The man was taken by Rural/Metro ambulance to University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said the vehicle was later found off of East Raccoon Valley Road in Union County.

The sheriff’s office said one person is in custody and multiple suspects have been identified. Knox County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit is investigating.