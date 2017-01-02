Sevier County Humane Society raise money for fire relief fund

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:

SEVIERVILLE (WATE) – The Sevier County Humane Society started a fundraising campaign to help animals in the area after the wildfire.

The shelter has raised over $76,860 through its crowdfunding page.

The organization’s building is need of repairs. Also, its Gnatty Branch location is in a remote area that makes it hard for Sevier County residents to access. Some visitors may need to use a 4-wheel drive vehicle to go to the property.

The shelter has taken in over 3,000 animals in recent years, according to the humane society. The location was originally created for to care for 1,000 animals each year.

