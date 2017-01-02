Man taken into custody after hostage situation in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Deputies with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department have arrested a man after a hostage situation Sunday night in Fall Branch.

According to officials with the Fall Branch Volunteer Fire Department and Greene County Sheriff Pat Hankins, fire crews were called to the home on Cliff Lane when a smoke alarm went off after a smoke grenade was set off inside the home.

When crews arrived they could see smoke coming from the home. They weren’t able to make contact with anyone inside, forcing their way in. Sheriff Hankins says the homeowner was still inside the home with a woman and 4-year-old child. He then pulled a gun on fire crews, demanding they leave.

Police negotiated with the man for over an hour, the woman and child were released unharmed. They are said to have been checked out by medics for smoke inhalation.

“The detectives just got on scene and they’re interviewing the female at this time and we’ll be interviewing him, he’s in custody and will be taken to the Greene County Sheriff’s Department,” Sheriff Hankins said.

Guns were found inside the home and Sheriff Hankins tells us the man could face multiple charges.