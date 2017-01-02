Man on the run after fleeing traffic stop in Loudon County

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
(Photo: Loudon County Sheriff's Office)
(Photo: Loudon County Sheriff's Office)

LENOIR CITY (WATE) – A man is on the run after fleeing a traffic stop in Loudon County early Monday.

Investigators say Kavonte J. Carson, 22, fled from deputies at a traffic stop at Garnett Hill and Highway 11 around 12:02 a.m.

The suspect is wanted on warrants from Anderson, Blount and Loudon counties. He was last seen near Highway 11 and Muddy Creek.

Investigators believe Carson may be wearing jeans, a blue shirt and carrying a white towel. He is around 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighs around 145 pounds.

If anyone has information on the suspect, contact the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office at 865-458-9081.

