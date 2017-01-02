Knoxville group celebrates 154 years of Emancipation Proclamation

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Dozens of people gathered in Knoxville Monday to celebrate 154 years since the Emancipation Proclamation was signed. It was the fourth year the NAACP has put on the service.

Dozens of people packed the pews of Mt. Zion Baptist Church, singing and praying as they remembered the past and acknowledged the changes seen over time.

“We wanted to highlight the struggles, the accomplishments, and what we have to continue to do to ensure that all people of color are free,” said NAACP president Rev. Dr. John Butler.

Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863, effectively ending slavery.

“The Lord tells us in the Bible that we constantly should remind ourselves, and our children, and our children’s children of what he’s brought us through,” said Butler.

Many say while we’ve taken big steps forward in the last 154 years, there is still a lot of work to do.

“Blacks in America constitute 12 percent approximately of the population, but we account for 37 percent of those in prison,” said Rev. Charles F. Lomax Jr.

Churches, organizations, and people from throughout Knoxville came together to remind everyone to keep working hard for what you believe in and to keep pushing for equality.

“We’re in this thing together. We all will live together or fall apart,” said Butler.

The NAACP says they plan to keep having these celebrations each year.