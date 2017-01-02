Former conjoined twins make progress at Tennessee hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – One-year-old formerly conjoined twin girls from Nigeria are continuing their recovery at a Tennessee hospital.

The Commercial Appeal reports the parents of Miracle and Testimony Ayeni are delighted by their progress. Mary Ayeni says her daughters “eat whatever you put in front of them.”

The girls were separated during 18 hours of surgery in early November at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis. The twins were born joined together at the pelvis, a condition that only occurs in one of about every 5 million births.

Dr. Max Langham, who led the surgical team, says the first few weeks afterward were a challenge for the twins. Langham says doctors are optimistic they’ll be able to run and have active lives eventually.

