American wounded in Istanbul attack, played dead after being shot

People carry William Jacob Raak, 35, a Delaware business owner originally from Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania, on a stretcher as he returns back home at Ataturk Airport, in Istanbul, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017. Raak had been shot in the leg. A manhunt is on in Turkey as authorities work to identify the assailant who killed dozens of people in a crowded Istanbul nightclub during New Year's celebrations Sunday. (Faik Kaptan/ DHA - Depo Photos via AP)
GREENVILLE, Del. (AP/ABC) – An American man was wounded in an attack in Istanbul on New Year’s Eve.

William Jacob Raak was at the nightclub with a group during the shooting, according to ABC News. Seven people in the group were shot.

Istanbul Gov. Vasip Sahin said the attack killed a police officer and a civilian outside of the club before killing at least 39 people inside. Most of the victims were foreigners, according to the Associated Press.

Turkey suffered many attacks over the past year, at least 29 reports the AP. On December 19, the Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov was assassinated by a Turkish riot policeman.

According to the AP, Raak told reporters that he played dead after he was shot. His family says he was shot in the leg.

“All I can say is it’s a massive tragedy. This is very unfortunate,” said Raak. “I wake up in the United States, I eat breakfast. You guys wake up and have to think of this. It’s so, so sad.”

Raak, 35, is a small business owner from Delaware and was in Turkey for his birthday, according to ABC News. He is expected to return home on Tuesday.

Raak’s mother, Grace, told AP “We are praying for those that were injured, for their speedy recovery, and we’re praying for the family and friends of those who lost loved ones.”

